Maheshwari Logi Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 138.10 crore, down 20.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 138.10 crore in September 2020 down 20.79% from Rs. 174.34 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.23 crore in September 2020 down 52.62% from Rs. 6.81 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.94 crore in September 2020 down 17% from Rs. 13.18 crore in September 2019.

Maheshwari Logi EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.18 in September 2020 from Rs. 4.60 in September 2019.

Maheshwari Logi shares closed at 83.60 on December 02, 2020 (NSE) and has given 4.43% returns over the last 6 months and -27.30% over the last 12 months.