Maheshwari Logi Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 282.65 crore, up 18.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 282.65 crore in March 2022 up 18.62% from Rs. 238.29 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.28 crore in March 2022 down 78.51% from Rs. 5.97 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.77 crore in March 2022 down 30.07% from Rs. 16.83 crore in March 2021.

Maheshwari Logi EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.42 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.04 in March 2021.

Maheshwari Logi shares closed at 81.85 on June 06, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.03% returns over the last 6 months and -24.39% over the last 12 months.