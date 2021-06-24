Maheshwari Logi Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 238.29 crore, up 35.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 238.29 crore in March 2021 up 35.38% from Rs. 176.01 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.97 crore in March 2021 up 2113.87% from Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.83 crore in March 2021 up 53% from Rs. 11.00 crore in March 2020.

Maheshwari Logi EPS has increased to Rs. 2.04 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.18 in March 2020.

Maheshwari Logi shares closed at 106.55 on June 23, 2021 (NSE) and has given 25.57% returns over the last 6 months and 15.31% over the last 12 months.