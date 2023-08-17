Maheshwari Logi Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 267.54 crore, down 4.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 267.54 crore in June 2023 down 4.91% from Rs. 281.36 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.05 crore in June 2023 up 12.28% from Rs. 2.72 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.07 crore in June 2023 up 22.24% from Rs. 11.51 crore in June 2022.

Maheshwari Logi EPS has increased to Rs. 1.04 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.92 in June 2022.

Maheshwari Logi shares closed at 76.15 on August 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 23.32% returns over the last 6 months and 3.39% over the last 12 months.