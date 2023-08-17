English
    Maheshwari Logi Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 267.54 crore, down 4.91% Y-o-Y

    August 17, 2023 / 04:53 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Maheshwari Logistics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 267.54 crore in June 2023 down 4.91% from Rs. 281.36 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.05 crore in June 2023 up 12.28% from Rs. 2.72 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.07 crore in June 2023 up 22.24% from Rs. 11.51 crore in June 2022.

    Maheshwari Logi EPS has increased to Rs. 1.04 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.92 in June 2022.

    Maheshwari Logi shares closed at 76.15 on August 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 23.32% returns over the last 6 months and 3.39% over the last 12 months.

    Maheshwari Logistics
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations267.54274.96281.36
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations267.54274.96281.36
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials51.7340.9395.93
    Purchase of Traded Goods170.65173.03145.78
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.69-0.094.76
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.744.413.38
    Depreciation2.763.112.81
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses27.2844.9920.36
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.698.608.35
    Other Income0.620.570.35
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.319.168.70
    Interest6.595.334.88
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.723.843.82
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.723.843.82
    Tax1.670.211.10
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.053.632.72
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.053.632.72
    Equity Share Capital29.6029.6029.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.041.230.92
    Diluted EPS1.041.230.92
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.041.230.92
    Diluted EPS1.041.230.92
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Aug 17, 2023 04:44 pm

