Maheshwari Logi Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 281.36 crore, up 14.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 281.36 crore in June 2022 up 14.85% from Rs. 244.99 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.72 crore in June 2022 down 55.51% from Rs. 6.10 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.51 crore in June 2022 down 25.79% from Rs. 15.51 crore in June 2021.

Maheshwari Logi EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.92 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.06 in June 2021.

Maheshwari Logi shares closed at 74.85 on August 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given 13.84% returns over the last 6 months and -29.42% over the last 12 months.