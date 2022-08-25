 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Maheshwari Logi Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 281.36 crore, up 14.85% Y-o-Y

Aug 25, 2022 / 09:14 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Maheshwari Logistics are:

Net Sales at Rs 281.36 crore in June 2022 up 14.85% from Rs. 244.99 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.72 crore in June 2022 down 55.51% from Rs. 6.10 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.51 crore in June 2022 down 25.79% from Rs. 15.51 crore in June 2021.

Maheshwari Logi EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.92 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.06 in June 2021.

Maheshwari Logi shares closed at 74.85 on August 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given 13.84% returns over the last 6 months and -29.42% over the last 12 months.

Maheshwari Logistics
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 281.36 282.65 244.99
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 281.36 282.65 244.99
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 95.93 87.46 78.09
Purchase of Traded Goods 145.78 128.78 106.71
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 4.76 1.55 1.04
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.38 3.46 3.38
Depreciation 2.81 3.37 2.88
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 20.36 50.11 40.88
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.35 7.91 12.01
Other Income 0.35 0.49 0.61
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.70 8.40 12.63
Interest 4.88 5.83 4.60
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 3.82 2.58 8.03
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 3.82 2.58 8.03
Tax 1.10 1.29 1.92
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.72 1.28 6.10
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.72 1.28 6.10
Equity Share Capital 29.60 29.60 29.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.92 0.42 2.06
Diluted EPS 0.92 0.42 2.06
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.92 0.42 2.06
Diluted EPS 0.92 0.42 2.06
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 25, 2022 09:00 am
