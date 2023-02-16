Maheshwari Logi Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 305.56 crore, up 19.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 305.56 crore in December 2022 up 19.28% from Rs. 256.17 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.74 crore in December 2022 down 42.53% from Rs. 4.76 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.55 crore in December 2022 up 0.22% from Rs. 13.52 crore in December 2021.