Maheshwari Logi Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 305.56 crore, up 19.28% Y-o-Y

Feb 16, 2023 / 10:34 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Maheshwari Logistics are:

Net Sales at Rs 305.56 crore in December 2022 up 19.28% from Rs. 256.17 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.74 crore in December 2022 down 42.53% from Rs. 4.76 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.55 crore in December 2022 up 0.22% from Rs. 13.52 crore in December 2021.

Maheshwari Logistics
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 305.56 282.47 256.17
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 305.56 282.47 256.17
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 62.87 87.56 110.64
Purchase of Traded Goods 185.02 142.22 28.40
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.52 0.18 7.97
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.82 3.63 3.61
Depreciation 2.98 2.95 3.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 43.05 34.47 92.95
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.34 11.48 9.58
Other Income 0.23 0.70 0.93
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.57 12.18 10.51
Interest 6.26 6.03 4.19
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 4.31 6.15 6.32
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 4.31 6.15 6.32
Tax 1.58 1.56 1.56
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.74 4.59 4.76
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.74 4.59 4.76
Equity Share Capital 29.60 29.60 29.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.92 1.55 1.61
Diluted EPS 0.92 1.55 1.61
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.92 1.55 1.61
Diluted EPS 0.92 1.55 1.61
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
