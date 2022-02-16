Maheshwari Logi Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 256.17 crore, up 30.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 256.17 crore in December 2021 up 30.11% from Rs. 196.88 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.76 crore in December 2021 up 39.27% from Rs. 3.42 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.52 crore in December 2021 up 13.61% from Rs. 11.90 crore in December 2020.

Maheshwari Logi EPS has increased to Rs. 1.61 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.15 in December 2020.

Maheshwari Logi shares closed at 80.80 on February 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -30.91% returns over the last 6 months and -12.08% over the last 12 months.