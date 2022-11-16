 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Maheshwari Logi Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 277.99 crore, up 10.6% Y-o-Y

Nov 16, 2022 / 11:07 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Maheshwari Logistics are:

Net Sales at Rs 277.99 crore in September 2022 up 10.6% from Rs. 251.34 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.60 crore in September 2022 down 9.48% from Rs. 5.08 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.10 crore in September 2022 up 9.9% from Rs. 13.74 crore in September 2021.

Maheshwari Logi EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.55 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.72 in September 2021.

Maheshwari Logi shares closed at 77.15 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -9.87% returns over the last 6 months and -18.83% over the last 12 months.

Maheshwari Logistics
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 277.99 286.16 251.34
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 277.99 286.16 251.34
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 87.56 95.93 112.56
Purchase of Traded Goods 142.22 145.78 85.19
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.18 4.76 -4.74
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.69 3.43 3.74
Depreciation 2.95 2.81 2.95
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 30.12 25.21 41.66
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.28 8.24 9.99
Other Income 0.87 0.46 0.80
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.15 8.70 10.79
Interest 6.03 4.88 4.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 6.12 3.82 6.78
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 6.12 3.82 6.78
Tax 1.52 1.10 1.69
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 4.60 2.71 5.08
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 4.60 2.71 5.08
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 4.60 2.71 5.08
Equity Share Capital 29.60 29.60 29.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.55 0.92 1.72
Diluted EPS 1.55 0.92 1.72
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.55 0.92 1.72
Diluted EPS 1.55 0.92 1.72
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 16, 2022 11:00 pm