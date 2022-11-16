English
    Maheshwari Logi Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 277.99 crore, up 10.6% Y-o-Y

    November 16, 2022 / 11:07 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Maheshwari Logistics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 277.99 crore in September 2022 up 10.6% from Rs. 251.34 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.60 crore in September 2022 down 9.48% from Rs. 5.08 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.10 crore in September 2022 up 9.9% from Rs. 13.74 crore in September 2021.

    Maheshwari Logi EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.55 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.72 in September 2021.

    Maheshwari Logi shares closed at 77.15 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -9.87% returns over the last 6 months and -18.83% over the last 12 months.

    Maheshwari Logistics
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations277.99286.16251.34
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations277.99286.16251.34
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials87.5695.93112.56
    Purchase of Traded Goods142.22145.7885.19
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.184.76-4.74
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.693.433.74
    Depreciation2.952.812.95
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses30.1225.2141.66
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.288.249.99
    Other Income0.870.460.80
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.158.7010.79
    Interest6.034.884.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.123.826.78
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax6.123.826.78
    Tax1.521.101.69
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.602.715.08
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.602.715.08
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates4.602.715.08
    Equity Share Capital29.6029.6029.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.550.921.72
    Diluted EPS1.550.921.72
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.550.921.72
    Diluted EPS1.550.921.72
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

