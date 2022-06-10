 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Maheshwari Logi Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 282.59 crore, up 18.76% Y-o-Y

Jun 10, 2022 / 09:38 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Maheshwari Logistics are:

Net Sales at Rs 282.59 crore in March 2022 up 18.76% from Rs. 237.95 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.28 crore in March 2022 down 78.2% from Rs. 5.88 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.76 crore in March 2022 down 30.5% from Rs. 16.92 crore in March 2021.

Maheshwari Logi EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.42 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.02 in March 2021.

Maheshwari Logi shares closed at 81.10 on June 09, 2022 (NSE)

Maheshwari Logistics
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 282.59 255.93 237.95
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 282.59 255.93 237.95
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 91.30 106.90 129.66
Purchase of Traded Goods 128.78 87.07 84.22
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.55 7.97 0.56
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.53 3.66 1.05
Depreciation 3.37 3.01 3.02
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 46.19 37.67 4.43
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.87 9.64 15.01
Other Income 0.52 0.89 -1.11
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.39 10.53 13.90
Interest 5.83 4.19 5.60
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2.56 6.34 8.29
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 2.56 6.34 8.29
Tax 1.28 1.66 2.41
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.28 4.68 5.88
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.28 4.68 5.88
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 1.28 4.68 5.88
Equity Share Capital 29.60 29.60 29.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.42 1.58 2.02
Diluted EPS 0.42 1.58 2.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.42 1.58 2.02
Diluted EPS 0.42 1.58 2.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 10, 2022 09:33 am
