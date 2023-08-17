English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT : Watch the Family Business Awards 2022 ceremony live on 19th August | 6:00pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Maheshwari Logi Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 271.26 crore, down 5.21% Y-o-Y

    August 17, 2023 / 07:02 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Maheshwari Logistics are:Net Sales at Rs 271.26 crore in June 2023 down 5.21% from Rs. 286.16 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.15 crore in June 2023 up 16% from Rs. 2.71 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.24 crore in June 2023 up 23.72% from Rs. 11.51 crore in June 2022.
    Maheshwari Logi EPS has increased to Rs. 1.06 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.92 in June 2022.Maheshwari Logi shares closed at 76.15 on August 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 23.42% returns over the last 6 months and -0.98% over the last 12 months.
    Maheshwari Logistics
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations271.26276.52286.16
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations271.26276.52286.16
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials53.9540.9195.93
    Purchase of Traded Goods170.65175.98145.78
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.56-2.174.76
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.054.483.43
    Depreciation2.773.112.81
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses28.4445.8225.21
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.848.388.24
    Other Income0.640.860.46
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.479.248.70
    Interest6.595.304.88
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.883.943.82
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.883.943.82
    Tax1.730.481.10
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.153.462.71
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.153.462.71
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates3.153.462.71
    Equity Share Capital29.6029.6029.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.061.170.92
    Diluted EPS1.061.170.92
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.061.170.92
    Diluted EPS1.061.170.92
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Maheshwari Logi #Maheshwari Logistics #Miscellaneous #Results
    first published: Aug 17, 2023 06:44 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!