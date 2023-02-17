Maheshwari Logi Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 308.37 crore, up 20.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 308.37 crore in December 2022 up 20.49% from Rs. 255.93 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.70 crore in December 2022 down 42.2% from Rs. 4.68 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.61 crore in December 2022 up 0.52% from Rs. 13.54 crore in December 2021.