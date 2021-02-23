Mahavir Ind Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in December 2020 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020 up 112.64% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020 up 116.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2019.

Mahavir Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.06 in December 2019.

Mahavir Ind shares closed at 0.70 on February 22, 2021 (BSE) and has given 66.67% returns over the last 6 months and 37.25% over the last 12 months.