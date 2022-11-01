Mahaveer Info Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.79 crore, up 5.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.79 crore in September 2022 up 5.33% from Rs. 0.75 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2022 up 71.41% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.18 crore in September 2022 up 63.64% from Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2021.

Mahaveer Info EPS has increased to Rs. 0.21 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.12 in September 2021.