Mahaveer Info Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.33 crore, up 11.35% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mahaveer Infoway are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.33 crore in March 2023 up 11.35% from Rs. 1.19 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2023 up 8.38% from Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2023 down 11.11% from Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2022.
Mahaveer Info shares closed at 8.32 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -34.44% returns over the last 6 months and 28.99% over the last 12 months.
|Mahaveer Infoway
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.33
|1.12
|1.19
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.33
|1.12
|1.19
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.05
|0.08
|0.28
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.21
|0.22
|0.09
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|--
|--
|0.10
|Depreciation
|--
|0.02
|0.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.93
|0.67
|0.44
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.15
|0.13
|0.24
|Other Income
|0.09
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.24
|0.13
|0.24
|Interest
|0.03
|0.03
|0.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.21
|0.10
|0.21
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.21
|0.10
|0.21
|Tax
|--
|--
|0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.21
|0.10
|0.19
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.21
|0.10
|0.19
|Equity Share Capital
|5.51
|5.51
|5.51
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.93
|0.17
|0.35
|Diluted EPS
|-0.93
|0.17
|0.35
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.93
|0.17
|0.35
|Diluted EPS
|-0.93
|0.17
|0.35
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited