Mahaveer Info Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.19 crore, up 279.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.19 crore in March 2022 up 279.85% from Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2022 up 150.51% from Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2022 up 193.1% from Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2021.

Mahaveer Info EPS has increased to Rs. 0.35 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.69 in March 2021.

Mahaveer Info shares closed at 7.19 on June 02, 2022 (BSE)