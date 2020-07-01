Mahaveer Info Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, down 79.69% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mahaveer Infoway are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore in March 2020 down 79.69% from Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2020 down 24.6% from Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2020 down 220% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2019.
Mahaveer Info shares closed at 1.25 on June 29, 2020 (BSE)
|Mahaveer Infoway
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.08
|1.53
|0.39
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.08
|1.53
|0.39
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.03
|1.21
|0.76
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|0.05
|0.06
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|Depreciation
|0.05
|0.01
|0.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.36
|0.05
|0.04
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.37
|0.20
|-0.58
|Other Income
|0.00
|--
|0.42
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.37
|0.20
|-0.16
|Interest
|0.06
|0.07
|0.12
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.43
|0.13
|-0.28
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.43
|0.13
|-0.28
|Tax
|-0.07
|--
|0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.36
|0.13
|-0.29
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.36
|0.13
|-0.29
|Equity Share Capital
|5.51
|5.51
|5.51
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.65
|0.23
|-0.53
|Diluted EPS
|-0.65
|0.23
|-0.53
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.65
|0.23
|-0.53
|Diluted EPS
|-0.65
|0.23
|-0.53
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
First Published on Jul 1, 2020 10:15 am