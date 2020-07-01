Mahaveer Info Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, down 79.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore in March 2020 down 79.69% from Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2020 down 24.6% from Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2020 down 220% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2019.

Mahaveer Info shares closed at 1.25 on June 29, 2020 (BSE)