Mahaveer Info Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.57 crore, up 81.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.57 crore in June 2023 up 81.74% from Rs. 0.86 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2023 up 385.78% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2023 up 114.29% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022.

Mahaveer Info EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.19 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.40 in June 2022.

Mahaveer Info shares closed at 6.88 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given -19.34% returns over the last 6 months and -1.85% over the last 12 months.