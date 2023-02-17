Mahaveer Info Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.12 crore, up 68.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.12 crore in December 2022 up 68.47% from Rs. 0.67 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2022 up 125.24% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2022 up 87.5% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021.