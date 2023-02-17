Mahaveer Info Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.12 crore, up 68.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.12 crore in December 2022 up 68.47% from Rs. 0.67 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2022 up 125.24% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2022 up 87.5% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021.

Mahaveer Info EPS has increased to Rs. 0.17 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.08 in December 2021.

Mahaveer Info shares closed at 8.85 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 47.01% returns over the last 6 months