Mahaveer Info Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.69 crore, down 54.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.69 crore in December 2020 down 54.68% from Rs. 1.53 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2020 down 46.09% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2020 down 38.1% from Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2019.

Mahaveer Info EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.13 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.23 in December 2019.

Mahaveer Info shares closed at 1.18 on February 10, 2021 (BSE)