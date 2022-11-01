 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mahaveer Info Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.79 crore, up 5.33% Y-o-Y

Nov 01, 2022 / 11:05 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mahaveer Infoway are:Net Sales at Rs 0.79 crore in September 2022 up 5.33% from Rs. 0.75 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2022 up 71.41% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.18 crore in September 2022 up 63.64% from Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2021.
Mahaveer Info EPS has increased to Rs. 0.21 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.12 in September 2021. Mahaveer Info shares closed at 6.17 on October 28, 2022 (BSE) and has given -0.16% returns over the last 6 months and 19.81% over the last 12 months.
Mahaveer Infoway
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations0.790.860.75
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations0.790.860.75
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods--0.160.56
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.180.19--
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost----0.07
Depreciation0.040.020.01
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.440.440.01
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.140.050.10
Other Income------
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.140.050.10
Interest0.030.030.03
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.110.020.07
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.110.020.07
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.110.020.07
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.110.020.07
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.110.020.07
Equity Share Capital5.515.515.51
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.210.040.12
Diluted EPS0.210.040.12
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.210.040.12
Diluted EPS0.210.040.12
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Nov 1, 2022
