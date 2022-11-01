Mahaveer Info Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.79 crore, up 5.33% Y-o-Y
November 01, 2022 / 11:05 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mahaveer Infoway are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.79 crore in September 2022 up 5.33% from Rs. 0.75 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2022 up 71.41% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.18 crore in September 2022 up 63.64% from Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2021.
Mahaveer Info EPS has increased to Rs. 0.21 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.12 in September 2021.
|Mahaveer Info shares closed at 6.17 on October 28, 2022 (BSE) and has given -0.16% returns over the last 6 months and 19.81% over the last 12 months.
|Mahaveer Infoway
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.79
|0.86
|0.75
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.79
|0.86
|0.75
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|0.16
|0.56
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.18
|0.19
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|--
|--
|0.07
|Depreciation
|0.04
|0.02
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.44
|0.44
|0.01
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.14
|0.05
|0.10
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.14
|0.05
|0.10
|Interest
|0.03
|0.03
|0.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.11
|0.02
|0.07
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.11
|0.02
|0.07
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.11
|0.02
|0.07
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.11
|0.02
|0.07
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|0.11
|0.02
|0.07
|Equity Share Capital
|5.51
|5.51
|5.51
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.21
|0.04
|0.12
|Diluted EPS
|0.21
|0.04
|0.12
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.21
|0.04
|0.12
|Diluted EPS
|0.21
|0.04
|0.12
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited