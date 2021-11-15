Mahaveer Info Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.75 crore, up 254.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.75 crore in September 2021 up 254.68% from Rs. 0.21 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2021 up 171.44% from Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2021 up 466.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2020.

Mahaveer Info EPS has increased to Rs. 0.12 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.17 in September 2020.

Mahaveer Info shares closed at 4.41 on November 12, 2021 (BSE) and has given 69.62% returns over the last 6 months