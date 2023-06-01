English
    Mahaveer Info Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.33 crore, up 11.35% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 02:01 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mahaveer Infoway are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.33 crore in March 2023 up 11.35% from Rs. 1.19 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2023 down 326.38% from Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2023 down 11.11% from Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2022.

    Mahaveer Info shares closed at 8.32 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -34.44% returns over the last 6 months and 28.99% over the last 12 months.

    Mahaveer Infoway
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.331.121.19
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.331.121.19
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.050.080.28
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.210.220.09
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost----0.10
    Depreciation--0.020.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.930.670.44
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.150.130.24
    Other Income0.09----
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.240.130.24
    Interest0.030.030.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.210.100.21
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.210.100.21
    Tax----0.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.210.100.19
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.210.100.19
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.64----
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.440.100.19
    Equity Share Capital5.515.515.51
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.930.170.35
    Diluted EPS-0.930.170.35
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.930.170.35
    Diluted EPS-0.930.170.35
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Mahaveer Info #Mahaveer Infoway #Results
    first published: Jun 1, 2023 01:55 pm