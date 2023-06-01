Mahaveer Info Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.33 crore, up 11.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.33 crore in March 2023 up 11.35% from Rs. 1.19 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2023 down 326.38% from Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2023 down 11.11% from Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2022.

Mahaveer Info shares closed at 8.32 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -34.44% returns over the last 6 months and 28.99% over the last 12 months.