Mahaveer Info Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.67 crore, down 3.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.67 crore in December 2021 down 3.77% from Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021 down 39.08% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021 down 38.46% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2020.

Mahaveer Info EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.08 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.13 in December 2020.

Mahaveer Info shares closed at 7.66 on February 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 108.72% returns over the last 6 months and 467.41% over the last 12 months.