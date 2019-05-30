Mahashree Trad Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 29.15 crore, up 156.98% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mahashree Trading are:
Net Sales at Rs 29.15 crore in March 2019 up 156.98% from Rs. 11.34 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.34 crore in March 2019 up 5158.29% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.74 crore in March 2019 up 5552.63% from Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2018.
Mahashree Trad EPS has increased to Rs. 208.62 in March 2019 from Rs. 3.97 in March 2018.
|
|Mahashree Trading
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|29.15
|4.96
|11.34
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|29.15
|4.96
|11.34
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.06
|0.03
|0.05
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|18.34
|3.04
|11.10
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|10.74
|1.89
|0.19
|Other Income
|0.00
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|10.74
|1.89
|0.19
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|10.74
|1.89
|0.19
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|10.74
|1.89
|0.19
|Tax
|2.40
|1.19
|0.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|8.34
|0.70
|0.16
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|8.34
|0.70
|0.16
|Equity Share Capital
|0.40
|0.40
|0.40
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|208.62
|17.52
|3.97
|Diluted EPS
|208.62
|17.52
|3.97
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|208.62
|17.52
|3.97
|Diluted EPS
|208.62
|17.52
|3.97
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
