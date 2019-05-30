Mahashree Trad Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 29.15 crore, up 156.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.15 crore in March 2019 up 156.98% from Rs. 11.34 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.34 crore in March 2019 up 5158.29% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.74 crore in March 2019 up 5552.63% from Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2018.

Mahashree Trad EPS has increased to Rs. 208.62 in March 2019 from Rs. 3.97 in March 2018.