Mahasagar Trav Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.40 crore, up 21.52% Y-o-Y

Nov 17, 2022 / 09:24 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mahasagar Travels are:

Net Sales at Rs 13.40 crore in September 2022 up 21.52% from Rs. 11.02 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.01 crore in September 2022 down 32.72% from Rs. 0.76 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2022 down 150% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2021.

Mahasagar Trav shares closed at 2.71 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -27.15% returns over the last 6 months

Mahasagar Travels
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 13.40 16.32 11.02
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 13.40 16.32 11.02
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 7.89 8.82 6.00
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.27 0.27 0.23
Depreciation 0.52 0.53 0.68
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 5.39 6.23 4.69
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.68 0.46 -0.58
Other Income 0.13 0.13 -0.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.55 0.59 -0.62
Interest 0.46 0.08 0.14
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.01 0.51 -0.76
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.01 0.51 -0.76
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.01 0.51 -0.76
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.01 0.51 -0.76
Equity Share Capital 7.86 7.86 7.86
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.28 0.65 -0.97
Diluted EPS -1.28 0.65 -0.97
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.28 0.65 -0.97
Diluted EPS -1.28 0.65 -0.97
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Mahasagar Trav #Mahasagar Travels #Miscellaneous #Results
first published: Nov 17, 2022 09:11 am