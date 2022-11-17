Mahasagar Trav Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.40 crore, up 21.52% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mahasagar Travels are:
Net Sales at Rs 13.40 crore in September 2022 up 21.52% from Rs. 11.02 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.01 crore in September 2022 down 32.72% from Rs. 0.76 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2022 down 150% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2021.
Mahasagar Trav shares closed at 2.71 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -27.15% returns over the last 6 months
|
|Mahasagar Travels
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|13.40
|16.32
|11.02
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|13.40
|16.32
|11.02
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|7.89
|8.82
|6.00
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.27
|0.27
|0.23
|Depreciation
|0.52
|0.53
|0.68
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.39
|6.23
|4.69
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.68
|0.46
|-0.58
|Other Income
|0.13
|0.13
|-0.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.55
|0.59
|-0.62
|Interest
|0.46
|0.08
|0.14
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.01
|0.51
|-0.76
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.01
|0.51
|-0.76
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.01
|0.51
|-0.76
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.01
|0.51
|-0.76
|Equity Share Capital
|7.86
|7.86
|7.86
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.28
|0.65
|-0.97
|Diluted EPS
|-1.28
|0.65
|-0.97
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.28
|0.65
|-0.97
|Diluted EPS
|-1.28
|0.65
|-0.97
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited