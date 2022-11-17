Mahasagar Trav Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.40 crore, up 21.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.40 crore in September 2022 up 21.52% from Rs. 11.02 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.01 crore in September 2022 down 32.72% from Rs. 0.76 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2022 down 150% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2021.

Mahasagar Trav shares closed at 2.71 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -27.15% returns over the last 6 months