    Mahasagar Trav Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.40 crore, up 21.52% Y-o-Y

    November 17, 2022 / 09:24 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mahasagar Travels are:

    Net Sales at Rs 13.40 crore in September 2022 up 21.52% from Rs. 11.02 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.01 crore in September 2022 down 32.72% from Rs. 0.76 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2022 down 150% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2021.

    Mahasagar Trav shares closed at 2.71 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -27.15% returns over the last 6 months

    Mahasagar Travels
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations13.4016.3211.02
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations13.4016.3211.02
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials7.898.826.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.270.270.23
    Depreciation0.520.530.68
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.396.234.69
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.680.46-0.58
    Other Income0.130.13-0.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.550.59-0.62
    Interest0.460.080.14
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.010.51-0.76
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.010.51-0.76
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.010.51-0.76
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.010.51-0.76
    Equity Share Capital7.867.867.86
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.280.65-0.97
    Diluted EPS-1.280.65-0.97
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.280.65-0.97
    Diluted EPS-1.280.65-0.97
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Nov 17, 2022 09:11 am