Mahasagar Trav Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 11.63 crore, down 6.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.63 crore in March 2023 down 6.75% from Rs. 12.47 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2023 up 429.22% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.76 crore in March 2023 up 20.63% from Rs. 0.63 crore in March 2022.

Mahasagar Trav EPS has increased to Rs. 0.56 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.17 in March 2022.

Mahasagar Trav shares closed at 4.06 on May 26, 2023 (BSE)