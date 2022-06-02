Mahasagar Trav Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.47 crore, down 0.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.47 crore in March 2022 down 0.26% from Rs. 12.50 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2022 up 90.43% from Rs. 1.40 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.63 crore in March 2022 up 218.87% from Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2021.

Mahasagar Trav shares closed at 3.72 on April 28, 2022 (BSE)