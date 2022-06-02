Mahasagar Trav Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.47 crore, down 0.26% Y-o-Y
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mahasagar Travels are:
Net Sales at Rs 12.47 crore in March 2022 down 0.26% from Rs. 12.50 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2022 up 90.43% from Rs. 1.40 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.63 crore in March 2022 up 218.87% from Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2021.
|Mahasagar Travels
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|12.47
|13.17
|12.50
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|12.47
|13.17
|12.50
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|5.39
|8.14
|7.48
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.40
|0.26
|0.25
|Depreciation
|0.64
|0.68
|0.74
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.11
|4.36
|5.80
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.06
|-0.27
|-1.77
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.18
|0.50
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.01
|-0.09
|-1.27
|Interest
|0.12
|0.07
|0.13
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.13
|-0.16
|-1.40
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.13
|-0.16
|-1.40
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.13
|-0.16
|-1.40
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.13
|-0.16
|-1.40
|Equity Share Capital
|7.86
|7.86
|7.86
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.17
|-0.21
|-1.78
|Diluted EPS
|-0.17
|-0.21
|-1.78
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.17
|-0.21
|-1.78
|Diluted EPS
|-0.17
|-0.21
|-1.78
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
