Mahasagar Trav Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 11.77 crore, down 27.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.77 crore in June 2023 down 27.85% from Rs. 16.32 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2023 down 43.03% from Rs. 0.51 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.74 crore in June 2023 down 33.93% from Rs. 1.12 crore in June 2022.

Mahasagar Trav EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.37 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.65 in June 2022.

Mahasagar Trav shares closed at 3.70 on July 31, 2023 (BSE)