Mahasagar Trav Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.32 crore, up 86.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.32 crore in June 2022 up 86.62% from Rs. 8.74 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.51 crore in June 2022 up 193.16% from Rs. 0.55 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.12 crore in June 2022 up 366.67% from Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2021.

Mahasagar Trav EPS has increased to Rs. 0.65 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.70 in June 2021.

Mahasagar Trav shares closed at 3.50 on June 24, 2022 (BSE)