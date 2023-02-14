 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mahasagar Trav Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.00 crore, up 6.27% Y-o-Y

Feb 14, 2023 / 10:14 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mahasagar Travels are:

Net Sales at Rs 14.00 crore in December 2022 up 6.27% from Rs. 13.17 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2022 up 318.05% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.00 crore in December 2022 up 69.49% from Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2021.

Mahasagar Travels
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 14.00 13.40 13.17
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 14.00 13.40 13.17
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 8.31 7.89 8.14
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.32 0.27 0.26
Depreciation 0.48 0.52 0.68
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 4.51 5.39 4.36
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.38 -0.68 -0.27
Other Income 0.13 0.13 0.18
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.52 -0.55 -0.09
Interest 0.16 0.46 0.07
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.35 -1.01 -0.16
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.35 -1.01 -0.16
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.35 -1.01 -0.16
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.35 -1.01 -0.16
Equity Share Capital 7.86 7.86 7.86
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.45 -1.28 -0.21
Diluted EPS 0.45 -1.28 -0.21
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.45 -1.28 -0.21
Diluted EPS 0.45 -1.28 -0.21
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited