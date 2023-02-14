Mahasagar Trav Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.00 crore, up 6.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.00 crore in December 2022 up 6.27% from Rs. 13.17 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2022 up 318.05% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.00 crore in December 2022 up 69.49% from Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2021.