Mahasagar Trav Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.00 crore, up 6.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.00 crore in December 2022 up 6.27% from Rs. 13.17 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2022 up 318.05% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.00 crore in December 2022 up 69.49% from Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2021.

Mahasagar Trav EPS has increased to Rs. 0.45 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.21 in December 2021.

Mahasagar Trav shares closed at 2.57 on January 24, 2023 (BSE)