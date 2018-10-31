Mahanivesh Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 99.85% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in September 2018 down 99.85% from Rs. 10.22 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2018 down 9.71% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2018 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2017.

Mahanivesh shares closed at 437.20 on October 30, 2018 (BSE) and has given -0.60% returns over the last 6 months and 1.44% over the last 12 months.