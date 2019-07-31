Mahanivesh Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 0% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in June 2019 down 0% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2019 down 18.94% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2019 down 33.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2018.

Mahanivesh shares closed at 415.35 on February 20, 2019 (BSE)