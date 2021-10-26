Mahanagar Gas Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 907.57 crore, up 65.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 907.57 crore in September 2021 up 65.33% from Rs. 548.95 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 204.29 crore in September 2021 up 41.53% from Rs. 144.34 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 324.35 crore in September 2021 up 35.42% from Rs. 239.52 crore in September 2020.

Mahanagar Gas EPS has increased to Rs. 20.68 in September 2021 from Rs. 14.61 in September 2020.

Mahanagar Gas shares closed at 980.85 on October 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given -11.05% returns over the last 6 months and 19.62% over the last 12 months.