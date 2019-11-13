Mahanagar Gas Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 783.58 crore, up 12.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 783.58 crore in September 2019 up 12.5% from Rs. 696.51 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 270.62 crore in September 2019 up 98.56% from Rs. 136.29 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 296.39 crore in September 2019 up 23.69% from Rs. 239.63 crore in September 2018.

Mahanagar Gas EPS has increased to Rs. 27.40 in September 2019 from Rs. 13.80 in September 2018.

Mahanagar Gas shares closed at 969.40 on November 11, 2019 (NSE) and has given 13.59% returns over the last 6 months and 12.86% over the last 12 months.