 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Mahanagar Gas Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,187.60 crore, up 51.47% Y-o-Y

May 11, 2022 / 09:08 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mahanagar Gas are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,187.60 crore in March 2022 up 51.47% from Rs. 784.04 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 131.80 crore in March 2022 down 38.06% from Rs. 212.77 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 238.17 crore in March 2022 down 28.55% from Rs. 333.33 crore in March 2021.

Mahanagar Gas EPS has decreased to Rs. 13.34 in March 2022 from Rs. 21.54 in March 2021.

Mahanagar Gas shares closed at 747.20 on May 10, 2022 (NSE)

Mahanagar Gas
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,187.60 1,122.89 784.04
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,187.60 1,122.89 784.04
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 707.04 765.52 256.96
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.27 -0.35 0.04
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 18.76 21.98 18.17
Depreciation 55.51 48.21 44.84
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 246.06 232.64 192.71
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 159.96 54.89 271.32
Other Income 22.70 21.83 17.17
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 182.66 76.72 288.49
Interest 2.27 1.54 1.92
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 180.39 75.18 286.57
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 180.39 75.18 286.57
Tax 48.59 18.39 73.80
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 131.80 56.79 212.77
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 131.80 56.79 212.77
Equity Share Capital 98.78 98.78 98.78
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.34 5.75 21.54
Diluted EPS 13.34 5.75 21.54
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.34 5.75 21.54
Diluted EPS 13.34 5.75 21.54
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Mahanagar Gas #Refineries #Results
first published: May 11, 2022 09:00 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.