Mahanagar Gas Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 784.04 crore, up 4.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 784.04 crore in March 2021 up 4.17% from Rs. 752.67 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 212.77 crore in March 2021 up 27.72% from Rs. 166.59 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 333.33 crore in March 2021 up 23.1% from Rs. 270.79 crore in March 2020.

Mahanagar Gas EPS has increased to Rs. 21.54 in March 2021 from Rs. 16.87 in March 2020.

Mahanagar Gas shares closed at 1,138.65 on May 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 22.37% returns over the last 6 months and 22.38% over the last 12 months.