Mahanagar Gas Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 752.67 crore, up 4.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 752.67 crore in March 2020 up 4.17% from Rs. 722.54 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 166.59 crore in March 2020 up 24.82% from Rs. 133.46 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 270.79 crore in March 2020 up 13.88% from Rs. 237.78 crore in March 2019.

Mahanagar Gas EPS has increased to Rs. 16.87 in March 2020 from Rs. 13.51 in March 2019.

Mahanagar Gas shares closed at 1,036.30 on June 11, 2020 (NSE) and has given 0.84% returns over the last 6 months and 17.89% over the last 12 months.