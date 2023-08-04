English
    Mahanagar Gas Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,690.18 crore, up 16.18% Y-o-Y

    August 04, 2023 / 11:22 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mahanagar Gas are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,690.18 crore in June 2023 up 16.18% from Rs. 1,454.75 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 368.40 crore in June 2023 up 98.92% from Rs. 185.20 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 560.22 crore in June 2023 up 83.34% from Rs. 305.56 crore in June 2022.

    Mahanagar Gas EPS has increased to Rs. 37.30 in June 2023 from Rs. 18.75 in June 2022.

    Mahanagar Gas shares closed at 1,120.70 on August 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given 31.79% returns over the last 6 months and 42.71% over the last 12 months.

    Mahanagar Gas
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,690.181,610.481,454.75
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,690.181,610.481,454.75
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials843.861,042.511,004.53
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.300.25-0.62
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost28.5532.3521.74
    Depreciation62.0463.8353.68
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses296.20145.67143.55
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax459.23325.87231.87
    Other Income38.9533.6420.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax498.18359.51251.88
    Interest2.512.212.29
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax495.67357.30249.59
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax495.67357.30249.59
    Tax127.2788.4964.39
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities368.40268.81185.20
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period368.40268.81185.20
    Equity Share Capital98.7898.7898.78
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS37.3027.2118.75
    Diluted EPS37.3027.2118.75
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS37.3027.2118.75
    Diluted EPS37.3027.5118.75
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 4, 2023 11:00 am

