Mahanagar Gas Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,690.18 crore, up 16.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,690.18 crore in June 2023 up 16.18% from Rs. 1,454.75 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 368.40 crore in June 2023 up 98.92% from Rs. 185.20 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 560.22 crore in June 2023 up 83.34% from Rs. 305.56 crore in June 2022.

Mahanagar Gas EPS has increased to Rs. 37.30 in June 2023 from Rs. 18.75 in June 2022.

Mahanagar Gas shares closed at 1,120.70 on August 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given 31.79% returns over the last 6 months and 42.71% over the last 12 months.