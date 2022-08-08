 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mahanagar Gas Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,593.18 crore, up 138.91% Y-o-Y

Aug 08, 2022 / 09:35 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mahanagar Gas are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,593.18 crore in June 2022 up 138.91% from Rs. 666.85 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 185.20 crore in June 2022 down 9.25% from Rs. 204.08 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 305.56 crore in June 2022 down 5.29% from Rs. 322.61 crore in June 2021.

Mahanagar Gas EPS has decreased to Rs. 18.75 in June 2022 from Rs. 20.66 in June 2021.

Mahanagar Gas shares closed at 785.20 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.80% returns over the last 6 months and -33.12% over the last 12 months.

Mahanagar Gas
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,593.18 1,187.60 666.85
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,593.18 1,187.60 666.85
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,004.53 707.04 191.04
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.62 0.27 -0.02
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 21.74 18.76 20.03
Depreciation 53.68 55.51 45.27
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 281.98 246.06 151.81
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 231.87 159.96 258.72
Other Income 20.01 22.70 18.62
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 251.88 182.66 277.34
Interest 2.29 2.27 1.70
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 249.59 180.39 275.64
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 249.59 180.39 275.64
Tax 64.39 48.59 71.56
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 185.20 131.80 204.08
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 185.20 131.80 204.08
Equity Share Capital 98.78 98.78 98.78
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 18.75 13.34 20.66
Diluted EPS 18.75 13.34 20.66
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 18.75 13.34 20.66
Diluted EPS 18.75 13.34 20.66
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 8, 2022 09:22 am
