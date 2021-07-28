Mahanagar Gas Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 666.85 crore, up 140.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 666.85 crore in June 2021 up 140.33% from Rs. 277.47 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 204.08 crore in June 2021 up 351.01% from Rs. 45.25 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 322.61 crore in June 2021 up 208.69% from Rs. 104.51 crore in June 2020.

Mahanagar Gas EPS has increased to Rs. 20.66 in June 2021 from Rs. 4.58 in June 2020.

Mahanagar Gas shares closed at 1,136.50 on July 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 7.65% returns over the last 6 months and 13.71% over the last 12 months.