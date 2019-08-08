Mahanagar Gas Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 757.49 crore, up 22.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 757.49 crore in June 2019 up 22.31% from Rs. 619.34 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 170.24 crore in June 2019 up 32.66% from Rs. 128.33 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 297.17 crore in June 2019 up 31.33% from Rs. 226.28 crore in June 2018.

Mahanagar Gas EPS has increased to Rs. 17.23 in June 2019 from Rs. 12.99 in June 2018.

Mahanagar Gas shares closed at 810.50 on August 07, 2019 (NSE) and has given -12.33% returns over the last 6 months and -14.99% over the last 12 months.