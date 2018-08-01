Mahanagar Gas standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 619.34 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 619.34 586.98 530.86 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 619.34 586.98 530.86 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.10 -0.01 0.01 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 16.88 16.11 17.46 Depreciation 29.51 33.94 24.63 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 391.62 394.72 310.13 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 181.43 142.22 178.63 Other Income 15.34 17.35 12.01 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 196.77 159.57 190.64 Interest 0.06 0.06 0.20 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 196.71 159.51 190.44 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 196.71 159.51 190.44 Tax 68.38 54.75 66.11 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 128.33 104.76 124.33 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 128.33 104.76 124.33 Equity Share Capital 98.78 98.78 98.78 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 12.99 10.61 12.59 Diluted EPS 12.99 10.61 12.59 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 12.99 10.61 12.59 Diluted EPS 12.99 10.61 12.59 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited