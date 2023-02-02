 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Mahanagar Gas Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,838.44 crore, up 63.72% Y-o-Y

Feb 02, 2023 / 11:29 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mahanagar Gas are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,838.44 crore in December 2022 up 63.72% from Rs. 1,122.89 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 172.07 crore in December 2022 up 202.99% from Rs. 56.79 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 288.35 crore in December 2022 up 130.81% from Rs. 124.93 crore in December 2021.

Mahanagar Gas
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,838.44 1,717.53 1,122.89
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,838.44 1,717.53 1,122.89
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,240.96 1,147.64 765.52
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.31 -0.11 -0.35
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 21.86 31.94 21.98
Depreciation 58.53 55.10 48.21
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 319.83 285.22 232.64
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 197.57 197.74 54.89
Other Income 32.25 25.98 21.83
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 229.82 223.72 76.72
Interest 2.42 2.47 1.54
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 227.40 221.25 75.18
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 227.40 221.25 75.18
Tax 55.33 57.28 18.39
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 172.07 163.97 56.79
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 172.07 163.97 56.79
Equity Share Capital 98.78 98.78 98.78
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 17.42 16.60 5.75
Diluted EPS 17.42 16.60 5.75
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 17.42 16.60 5.75
Diluted EPS 17.42 16.60 5.75
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited