Mahanagar Gas Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,838.44 crore, up 63.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,838.44 crore in December 2022 up 63.72% from Rs. 1,122.89 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 172.07 crore in December 2022 up 202.99% from Rs. 56.79 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 288.35 crore in December 2022 up 130.81% from Rs. 124.93 crore in December 2021.

Mahanagar Gas EPS has increased to Rs. 17.42 in December 2022 from Rs. 5.75 in December 2021.

