    Mahanagar Gas Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,838.44 crore, up 63.72% Y-o-Y

    February 02, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mahanagar Gas are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,838.44 crore in December 2022 up 63.72% from Rs. 1,122.89 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 172.07 crore in December 2022 up 202.99% from Rs. 56.79 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 288.35 crore in December 2022 up 130.81% from Rs. 124.93 crore in December 2021.

    Mahanagar Gas
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,838.441,717.531,122.89
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,838.441,717.531,122.89
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,240.961,147.64765.52
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.31-0.11-0.35
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost21.8631.9421.98
    Depreciation58.5355.1048.21
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses319.83285.22232.64
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax197.57197.7454.89
    Other Income32.2525.9821.83
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax229.82223.7276.72
    Interest2.422.471.54
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax227.40221.2575.18
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax227.40221.2575.18
    Tax55.3357.2818.39
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities172.07163.9756.79
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period172.07163.9756.79
    Equity Share Capital98.7898.7898.78
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS17.4216.605.75
    Diluted EPS17.4216.605.75
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS17.4216.605.75
    Diluted EPS17.4216.605.75
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
